Authorities investigating death of man in police custody in Prince William Co.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities are investigating the death of man in police custody.

Prince William County police say officers were called to a location in Gainesville about 7 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a fight.

Officers encountered 39-year-old Robert Leroy Reid of Manassas, who was suspected of assaulting a woman and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Officers found a vial suspected of containing PCP while they were arresting Reid and called emergency medical personnel after he began showing signs of a seizure.

Reid refused transport to a hospital but became unresponsive while being booked.

