Police: Motorcyclist, passenger killed in Prince William Co. collision

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist and his passenger died in a collision with a sport utility vehicle in Virginia.

Prince William County police say 41-year-old James Edward Beach II was driving his motorcycle at a high speed when it struck an SUV in an intersection in Gainesville early Saturday.

The Washington Post reports that Beach, of Gainesville, and his passenger, 22-year-old Shannon Nicole Meyer, of Bristow, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Beach was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Meyer died at a hospital. Police said both had been wearing helmets.

The SUV’s driver, a 63-year-old man from Centreville, wasn’t injured.

Officer Brian McLeese said police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

