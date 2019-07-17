Hotel, shopping center approved for massive Dumfries-area development

Plans to bring a hotel and shopping center to a massive planned community near Dumfries are finally moving ahead, in tandem with an effort to add a new Virginia Railway Express station to the area. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved special use permits tied to new construction at the Potomac Shores development Tuesday, teeing up construction work on close to 3.7 million square feet of commercial space across the 1,920-acre property. Irvine, California-based SunCal has been crafting the mixed-use development for years, breaking ground on some homes there in 2014. It’s planning to build more than 3,800 single-family homes and townhomes across the property, which is located along the banks of the Potomac River, with about a quarter already completed. The development is centered around a Jack Nicklaus-branded golf course, but other elements included in SunCal’s plans have taken substantially longer to come online. The developer envisions a full town center…

