202
Home » Prince William County, VA News » George Mason names building…

George Mason names building for ‘Hidden Figures’ scientist

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 5:46 pm 06/19/2019 05:46pm
Share
This combination photo shows, Katherine Johnson in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017, left, and her book "Reaching For the Moon: The Autobiography of NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, left, and Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — George Mason University is naming a science and technology building in honor of the one of the NASA mathematicians whose story was told in the motion picture “Hidden Figures.”

The school announced Tuesday that the building on its Manassas campus will now be known as Katherine G. Johnson Hall.

Johnson, who is now 100, worked at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton. She was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in “Hidden Figures,” which documented the contributions of her and two other African-American women while overcoming racism and sexism.

Johnson and others performed the complex mathematical equations that calculated flight paths and trajectories of the rockets used in the American space program, including the Apollo 11 moon flight 50 years ago.

Mason is also creating a scholarship in Johnson’s name.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News george mason university Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!