Arlington’s lead Amazon negotiator picked as Pr. William’s new economic development chief

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 19, 2019 1:16 pm 06/19/2019 01:16pm
Christina Winn, one of the lead Arlington officials tasked with luring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to the county, is taking over as Prince William County’s top economic development official.

Prince William’s Board of County Supervisors announced Tuesday that they’d be tabbing Winn as the county’s new economic development director, stepping in for Jeff Kaczmarek. He retired in January after roughly six years in the role.

Winn currently serves as business investment director for Arlington Economic Development, where she’s worked since 2014, leading business recruitment and retention efforts. Alongside Victor Hoskins, Winn was one of the main county negotiators involved in reeling in Amazon’s second headquarters, experience that Prince William officials cited in announcing her hiring.

“Ms. Winn knows Northern Virginia and has proven her ability to attract and retain businesses here,” Board Chairman Corey Stewart said in a statement. “She has experience building a program and addressing…

amazon business Business & Finance Christina Winn HQ2 Washington Business Journal
