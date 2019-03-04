Mansion with bowling alley, theater hits market for $2.175M

If you’re looking to cut down expenses from visits to the bowling alley or movie theater, this Woodbridge mansion might be worth the investment. A five-bedroom, nearly 13,000-square-foot Occoquan Overlook property has just hit the…

If you’re looking to cut down expenses from visits to the bowling alley or movie theater, this Woodbridge mansion might be worth the investment.

A five-bedroom, nearly 13,000-square-foot Occoquan Overlook property has just hit the market for $2.175 million. It comes equipped with an indoor swimming pool, screened solarium, patio, home theater, bar and a two-lane, regulation-size professional bowling alley.

Sitting on 10 acres with access to the Occoquan River, the three-floor home also features seven bathrooms, four gas fireplaces, an elevator and security system. Mike Garcia Construction Inc. built the home, at 4730 Occoquan Overlook, in 2014.

The main level has an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and access to a master suite, which has access to the patio and backyard. The family/media room is located on the upper level with the wet bar area, and the home theater and customer bar are located in the lower-level gaming area.

Lynda Morrison, an associate broker of the Woodbridge/Prince…