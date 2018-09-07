Chantilly Air expanding in Manassas with new fixed base operation

The new complex, expected to open in late 2019, will include 60,000 square feet of hangar space and roughly 24,000 square feet of office — featuring a passenger lounge, executive conference room space, crew planning area, fitness center and other amenities.

Chantilly Air Inc. is expanding at Manassas Regional Airport with the construction of a fixed base operation there across 9 acres.

“Our expansion reflects our commitment to industry-leading services and confidence in the Manassas Regional Airport as it continues to grow,” Tim Sullivan, Chantilly Air chief operating officer, said in a release.

A price tag for the expansion project was not released. Work is slated to begin immediately.

Founded in 1990 and based in Manassas, Chantilly Air offers jet charter flights, ground support, and management and maintenance services for private jet owners. The company also buys and sells aircraft and offers analysis and consulting services.