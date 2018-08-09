202
Army vet pleads not guilty in deaths of wife, police officer

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 3:28 pm 08/09/2018 03:28pm
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — An Army veteran has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife and a police officer who responded to his northern Virginia home in 2016.

Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Hamilton of Woodbridge is facing a possible death penalty when he goes on trial Monday for the shooting death of his wife, Crystal Hamilton, and Officer Ashley Guindon, who was working her first shift when she was shot and killed.

Two other officers were shot and wounded.

Hamilton was formally arraigned Thursday at a court hearing in Manassas and pleaded not guilty on all counts. Court records indicate he confessed to the shootings after his arrest.

The trial is scheduled to last three months.

Court records state Hamilton offered to plead guilty if prosecutors dropped pursuit of the death penalty but was rebuffed.

