‘It made it very real’: Prince George’s Co. council members share personal experiences with carjacking

The issue of carjackings was in the spotlight during Tuesday's meeting of the Prince George's County Council.

The issue of carjackings was in the spotlight during Tuesday’s meeting of the Prince George’s County Council.

“Carjackings in 2023: we’re investigating 508 cases. … We’ve arrested 115 adults and 147 juveniles; 35 of those juveniles were charged as adults,” Police Chief Malik Aziz said as he gave council members a briefing on the crime data.

Aziz said the increase in the dangerous crime since the start of the pandemic has mostly been driven by young people.

“We’ve seen, in my perspective, astronomical increases in carjackings committed by juveniles,” Aziz said.

Two council members said they recently had personal experiences with the crime.

“I think every member of this body is concerned about crime in general, but also how we normalize carjackings in our community. I’m baffled to understand why it’s happened but … I am someone who almost recently experienced a carjacking about 30 days ago,” District 3 Council member Eric Olson said. “My head was on a swivel, I was able to sense my surroundings and thank God that it did not happen, but it made it very real to me.”

In some carjackings, drivers are targeted by individuals riding in other vehicles.

“Me and my mom were driving home, maybe last week, and we were being followed, and luckily we noticed it and I had to call my fiancé to ask him to come meet us so he could trail us home. … This is something truly real, not just numbers that are happening,” District 7 Council member Krystal Oriadha said.

Aziz said the county cannot arrest its way out of the carjacking problem. He called for greater coordination among agencies that respond to juvenile crime, including police, the state’s attorney’s office, Juvenile Services, the school system, the Division of Parole and Probation and nongovernment offices.

Aziz also said that mental health services must extend beyond the juvenile to reach the juvenile’s family.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.