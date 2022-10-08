Prosecutors rule out charges for police in fatal shooting

Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation.

Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no “criminal liability” by the officers in reviewing the Sept. 1 shooting.

The Washington Post reports that police fatally shot Jaiden Carter, 19, and wounded Shane Pollard, 30.

Police have said that two Prince William County police detectives and two Manassas police detectives opened fire as Carter, Pollard and a third man tried to flee in a vehicle after robbing an undercover officer at gunpoint.

