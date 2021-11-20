Maryland man pleads guilty to stealing church donations

Federal prosecutors say a Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme to steal donation checks mailed to religious institutions.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme to steal donation checks mailed to religious institutions.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland, 29-year-old Mateus Vaduva pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud.

The plea was announced on Friday. According to his guilty plea, from June 2018 to January 2021, Vaduva and his co-conspirators plotted to steal checks from the mail intended for religious institutions and deposit the money into fake bank accounts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.