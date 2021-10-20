For classical musician Alexander Strachan, the violin is for finding connections. He's spent the past decade playing for seniors and the terminally ill, including his grandmother — who had Alzheimer's. Now he's a Prince George's County police officer.

“It was almost like she was almost a kid again,” he said. “It was almost like the fog of Alzheimer’s lifted and she was able to see again.”

Earlier this year, Strachan found a new way to connect with people: becoming a cop.

“In some ways, it is similar to life as a musician, because I’m going into places where I’m not sure what’s going to happen, how people are going to react, but it is an adventure,” he said.

Now in uniform, he continues to play, hoping to show a different side of police officers.

“I think it shows that I’m human too,” Strachan said. “I have hobbies, passions outside of police work. Cops are so talented. People don’t see that.”