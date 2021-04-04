National Harbor guests sheltering in place due to gas leak

National Harbor hotel guests are sheltering in place while traffic is being diverted away from the area after a gas leak was discovered around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

National Harbor hotel guests are sheltering in place with traffic diverting away from the area, after a gas leak was discovered around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Only local residents are allowed to enter the area near Waterfront and Fleet streets, where the gas leak was discovered, while utility crews try to mend a broken 4 to 6-inch damaged gas line after it was struck by a construction crew.

The building closest to the gas leak is unoccupied, and crews have shut down the HVAC at the nearest hotel — where no gas readings have been detected inside, Prince George’s County police tweeted.

Repairs are expected to take between two and hour hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.