National Harbor guests sheltering in place due to gas leak

National Harbor hotel guests are sheltering in place with traffic diverting away from the area, after a gas leak was discovered around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Only local residents are allowed to enter the area near Waterfront and Fleet streets, where the gas leak was discovered, while utility crews try to mend a broken 4 to 6-inch damaged gas line after it was struck by a construction crew.
Gas leak (contd): Utility crews on scene. Only residents are allowed into the National Harbor. Hotel guests are sheltering in place Closest building to the break is unoccupied. Crews shut down HVAC at nearest hotel. No gas readings detected inside. (MORE)
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) April 4, 2021
The building closest to the gas leak is unoccupied, and crews have shut down the HVAC at the nearest hotel — where no gas readings have been detected inside, Prince George’s County police tweeted.
Repairs are expected to take between two and hour hours.
