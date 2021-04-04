CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
National Harbor guests sheltering in place due to gas leak

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

April 4, 2021, 11:16 AM

National Harbor hotel guests are sheltering in place with traffic diverting away from the area, after a gas leak was discovered around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Only local residents are allowed to enter the area near Waterfront and Fleet streets, where the gas leak was discovered, while utility crews try to mend a broken 4 to 6-inch damaged gas line after it was struck by a construction crew.

The building closest to the gas leak is unoccupied, and crews have shut down the HVAC at the nearest hotel — where no gas readings have been detected inside, Prince George’s County police tweeted.

Repairs are expected to take between two and hour hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

 

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

