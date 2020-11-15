CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Child injured after fall from 4th-floor balcony in Maryland

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 3:59 PM

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (AP) — Officials in Prince George’s County say a child is in stable condition at a hospital  after falling from a fourth-floor balcony in New Carrollton.

The Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department responded to the scene around 2:11 p.m. Sunday. The department says the child was initially taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the child’s condition improved with treatment.

The department did not immediately provide additional details in the case.

