Man convicted of scamming elderly through dating sites

GREENBELT, Md. — A man from Nigeria has been convicted in Maryland of helping to scam elderly victims out of thousands of dollars.

WJLA reported Wednesday that Seun Banjo Ojedokun was convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering in a federal court in Greenbelt.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Authorities said the scheme involved the setting up of dating profiles on websites in order to initiate romantic relationships with men and women.

Authorities said they asked for money from victims for plane tickets to come visit or to pay for hospital bills.

