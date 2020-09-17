CORONAVIRUS NEWS: JMU to resume in-person classes | DC urges residents to cooperate with contact tracing | Smithsonian to reopen 2 more museums
Man convicted of scamming elderly through dating sites

The Associated Press

September 17, 2020, 10:33 AM

GREENBELT, Md. — A man from Nigeria has been convicted in Maryland of helping to scam elderly victims out of thousands of dollars.

WJLA reported Wednesday that Seun Banjo Ojedokun was convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering in a federal court in Greenbelt.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Authorities said the scheme involved the setting up of dating profiles on websites in order to initiate romantic relationships with men and women.

Authorities said they asked for money from victims for plane tickets to come visit or to pay for hospital bills.

fraud

