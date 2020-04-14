Police: Body found in burning Md. home was fatally shot

Police in Maryland say a woman who was found dead in a burning apartment had been fatally shot before her boyfriend set the fire.

Prince George’s County police said authorities discovered the body of 23-year-old Zena Nichols Friday night.

Officials said autopsy results showed Nichols suffered multiple gunshot wounds prior to sustaining severe burns in the blaze.

Authorities said Monday that they have obtained an arrest warrant on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as arson for 42-year-old Jerome John Harris.

Investigators identified Harris as Nichols’ boyfriend and said the two lived together. Police didn’t say where they think Harris could be.

