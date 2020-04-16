Maryland police officer suspended over fight at liquor store

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police department has suspended an officer accused of knocking a man unconscious while…

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police department has suspended an officer accused of knocking a man unconscious while working off-duty as a security guard at a liquor store.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said an internal investigation was launched after officials reviewed video of Sunday’s incident.

Video shared on social media showed a man appearing to confront the officer before being knocked to the ground where he remained unconscious.

The chief said he’s upset by what appears to be a lack of compassion for the man.

A police spokeswoman said Wednesday that officials were looking for the alleged victim.

