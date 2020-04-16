Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Maryland police officer suspended…

Maryland police officer suspended over fight at liquor store

The Associated Press

April 16, 2020, 7:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police department has suspended an officer accused of knocking a man unconscious while working off-duty as a security guard at a liquor store.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said an internal investigation was launched after officials reviewed video of Sunday’s incident.

Video shared on social media showed a man appearing to confront the officer before being knocked to the ground where he remained unconscious.

The chief said he’s upset by what appears to be a lack of compassion for the man.

A police spokeswoman said Wednesday that officials were looking for the alleged victim.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up