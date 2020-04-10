Authorities find missing North Carolina child in Maryland

A North Carolina police department says a 2-year-old boy who they believe was taken from his mother's home after she was stabbed has been found in Maryland.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says a 2-year-old boy who they believe was taken from his mother’s home after she was stabbed has been found in Maryland.

A statement from the Durham Police Department says 22-year-old Emerson Ezequille Rivas-Melendez and his son, Jeremy Rivas-Munoz have been located in Prince George’s County in Maryland. Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael says the boy is OK and that Rivas is in custody. Durham police said the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries when her son was abducted early Thursday.

Multiple warrant issued against the father include charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

