Police: Maryland official who tried to shoot man arrested

The Associated Press

March 21, 2020, 1:21 AM

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Authorities say a Maryland official who assaulted and tried to shoot a man has been arrested.

Elvis Dennah was the African diaspora and multicultural liaison in the Prince George’s County Executive office.

Police say he assaulted a man at a park Wednesday. Authorities say Dennah attempted to shoot the man after he confronted Dennah about being very aggressive with people.

Police say the victim wasn’t struck by gunfire but was injured in a physical altercation with Dennah.

The Washington Post reports Dennah was fired after the office learned about the incident.

Dennah was arrested on charges, including attempted first and second-degree murder.

