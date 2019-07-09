Westphalia fulfillment center to span 4 million square feet. Here are the details.

The Prince George’s County Planning Board will consider a detailed site plan July 18 for a merchandise logistics center at…

The Prince George’s County Planning Board will consider a detailed site plan July 18 for a merchandise logistics center at Westphalia Town Center that is significantly larger — more than 1 million square feet larger — than was suggested just three months ago.

Walton Westphalia Development Corp., the owner and master developer of the town center in Prince George’s County, in April sought conceptual site plan approval for a fulfillment and distribution center 70 feet in height, with a footprint in excess of 700,000 square feet, 2.6 million gross square feet and a functional four-story interior.

The detailed site plan, proposed by contract purchaser Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE), calls for an 85-foot-tall, five-story building with an 818,423-square-foot footprint, creating a center of roughly 4 million gross square feet. The 79-acre project is to include ground-floor office, 1,794 vehicle parking spaces and 267 loading spaces — 64 with docks — plus a water tank and two guardhouses.

