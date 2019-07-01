202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Maryland grand jury indicts…

Maryland grand jury indicts 4 teens in MS-13 gang slaying

By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 9:09 pm 07/01/2019 09:09pm
2 Shares

RIVERDALE, Md. (AP) — Four teens have been indicted on murder charges in what police say was an MS-13 gang-related slaying of a teenage girl.

The Washington Post reports a Prince George’s County grand jury also indicted the teens on charges of assault, participation in a gang resulting in death, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Eighteen-year-old Edwin Rios, 17-year-old Joel Escobar, 16-year-old Josue Fuentes Ponce and 14-year-old Cynthia Hernandez Nucamendi are all charged as adults.

Related Stories

County police told news outlets in May that the teens were afraid 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz would alert authorities about a crime they committed together, so she was beaten and stabbed to death .

Charging documents say her slaying was recorded on video. Her body was found a month later near a creek in Riverdale, Maryland.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
gang murder Local News MS-13 murder charges Prince George's County, MD News teenage girl
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!