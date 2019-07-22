Fort Washington golf club teed up for sale, again

The National Golf Club at Tantallon in Prince George’s County is being offered for sale, again.
Colliers International is marketing the 127-acre, private golf course in Fort Washington to interested buyers and hopes to drum up interest ahead of an early September online auction to be held by Ten-X Commercial. The brokerage, in marketing materials, touts the Ted Robinson-designed 18-hole golf course and its proximity to MGM National Harbor, about eight miles away, among its selling points. The Ten-X auction is slated to start Sept. 9, with an opening bid of $1 million and bid intervals set at $250,000.
It’s the second time in as many years that the site at 300 St. Andrews Drive has been put on the market. Philadelphia-based Golf Property Analysts listed the property for sale in spring 2018 with an asking price of $4 million. The property is owned by an affiliate of Manassas-based Fore Golf Partners, which acquired the site for $5.45 million in 2005.
Keith Cubba, a senior vice president…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.