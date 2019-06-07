202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Md. man sentenced in…

Md. man sentenced in plot to steal drugs from military hospitals

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 8:30 am 06/07/2019 08:30am
Share

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for plotting to steal and resell millions of dollars in prescription drugs from federal military hospitals.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm also on Thursday ordered 45-year-old Daniel Mark Wilkerson, of Fort Washington, Maryland, to pay more than $4.4 million in restitution. Wilkerson will be on supervised release for five years after his 66-month prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office says in a news release that Wilkerson conspired with two pharmacy technicians to steal more than $2.1 million worth of human growth hormone from the now-closed Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington. Prosecutors say Wilkerson and one of the technicians also stole more than $850,000 worth of pharmaceuticals from Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Virginia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Tribe prays for good harvest

Every year this Indian tribe performs traditional rituals to please a deity of wealth and ask for good rains and a good harvest.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!