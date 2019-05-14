202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Beltsville biopharm closes IPO,…

Beltsville biopharm closes IPO, grosses nearly $90M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 14, 2019 8:06 am 05/14/2019 08:06am
2 Shares

Beltsville-based NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with one anticancer drug in clinical testing, grossed $86.25 million through its initial public offering of 5.75 million common shares.

The 44-employee NextCure priced its IPO at $15 per share and closed Monday at $19.40 per share. It’s been as high as $22.75 on the Nasdaq Global Market since it started trading Thursday. The $86.25 million includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of 750,000 shares.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Piper Jaffray & Co. ran the IPO for NextCure.

The net proceeds from the IPO, along with NextCure’s $135.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, will largely be used to drive its lead product, NC318, through clinical trials and testing. NC318 was developed to treat patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, while a second product in an earlier stage of development, NC410, is designed to help boost a patient’s immune response to tumors.

NextCure was…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Historic JFK terminal gets new life as luxury hotel

The famous winged TWA terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport came out of its decades-long retirement with a new life as a luxury hotel. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!