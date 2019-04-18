202
Man accused of plotting IS-inspired attack due back in court

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 5:11 am 04/18/2019 05:11am
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at National Harbor is due back in court later this month for his arraignment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas DiGirolamo is scheduled to preside over the April 29 arraignment for 28-year-old Rondell Henry at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland.

DiGirolamo previously ordered Henry detained on a charge of driving a stolen vehicle across state lines.

Police arrested Henry on March 28 after finding a U-Haul van he allegedly stole and parked at the National Harbor. Authorities say Henry told investigators he planned to carry out a truck attack similar to one that killed dozens of people in Nice, France, in 2016.

A defense attorney urged the magistrate to be skeptical of authorities’ claims.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

