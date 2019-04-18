Man accused of plotting IS-inspired attack due back in court

A Maryland man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at the National Harbor is due back in court later this month for his arraignment.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at National Harbor is due back in court later this month for his arraignment.

Related Stories Target USA: Behind the National Harbor Plot National Security News

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas DiGirolamo is scheduled to preside over the April 29 arraignment for 28-year-old Rondell Henry at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland.

DiGirolamo previously ordered Henry detained on a charge of driving a stolen vehicle across state lines.

Police arrested Henry on March 28 after finding a U-Haul van he allegedly stole and parked at the National Harbor. Authorities say Henry told investigators he planned to carry out a truck attack similar to one that killed dozens of people in Nice, France, in 2016.

A defense attorney urged the magistrate to be skeptical of authorities’ claims.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.