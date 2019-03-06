202
White principal sorry for slur in Black History Month speech

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 9:25 am 03/06/2019 09:25am
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A white principal at a private school near Washington says she regrets using a racial slur referring to black people during a Black History Month assembly.

Citing a release from New Hope Academy Principal Joy Morrow, news outlets report a keynote speaker had canceled just before the school’s annual assembly, so Morrow decided to give a talk she gave 25 years ago about what Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings meant to her.

A native of Dubuque, Iowa, she says she warned the children in grades 6 to 12 that she would use the slur to explain what she “experienced growing up in an all-white, racist community.”

She said the word inadvertently distracted some students, so she regrets using it. The school has since held discussions with students and faculty.

