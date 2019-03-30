202
State, local officials seek new housing at Laurel track

By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 12:29 pm 03/30/2019 12:29pm
LAUREL, Md. (AP) — State and local officials say new housing is needed for workers at Laurel Park racetrack after touring the dormitories.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and state Delegate Nick Mosby, a Democrat from Baltimore, toured the dormitories at Laurel Friday in response to concerns about their level of disrepair.

News outlets report that both Pittman and Mosby said after touring the dorms that they need to be replaced.

The Stronach Group, which owns the track, said it hopes to have a new barn with 115 dorms completed by the end of the year.

There are 72 older dorms for track workers at Laurel, which are free for those who live in them. Workers who live in 40 newer, apartment-style units pay $150 to $200 a month in rent.

