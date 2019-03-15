Brandywine man charged with raping woman he met at DC nightclub

A Brandywine, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged with raping a woman he met at a D.C. nightclub. Police are concerned there could be other victims.

Prince George’s County police believe the assault happened on Feb. 22, when Nahvarj Mills, 25, invited the woman to his home on Cross Road Trail, where she told detectives he sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to escape when a third person walked into the room, said Cpl. Kyndle Johnson with Prince George’s County police.

The woman didn’t know Mills before the evening of the alleged rape, investigators said.

According Maryland court records, Mills has had other run-ins with the law, including being charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault in an unrelated 2013 case in Charles County.

He was only found guilty on the assault charge and was sentenced to three days in jail and five years of supervised probation, according to online court records.

The records also indicate Mills had a warrant out for his arrest last year for violating the terms of his probation.

According to an appeal filed to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, Mills was sentenced to eight years in prison. The court upheld his sentence.

Johnson said there are concerns that there could be other victims.

Anyone who believes they were victimized or has information that can help investigators is urged to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-772-4908 or submit a tip online.

