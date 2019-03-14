202
Beltway Plaza in Greenbelt poised for overhaul

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 14, 2019 3:05 pm 03/14/2019 03:05pm
The owner of the Beltway Plaza Mall in Greenbelt is planning to revamp the 53-acre property starting with new townhomes and multifamily housing units. 

Beltway Plaza includes some interior mall space, several businesses on pad sites, a two-level parking structure, an AMC movie theater and some strip center-style retail with entrances along the parking lot. 

In the short term, owner Quantum Cos. plans to build the new housing on at the site. Over the long term, the project envisions demolishing much of the existing mall structure to make room for a new neighborhood shopping center, more housing and additional “destination retail,” according to the Prince George’s County Planning Department’s staff report. 

The change will happen over time. Between 175 and 250 townhouses along the north portion of the site, on Breezewood Road, are in phase 1. That phase also contemplates between 100 and 500 residential units, and the possible creation of mixed-use development by building on…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

800
