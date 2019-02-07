202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Video appears to show…

Video appears to show Prince George’s Co. principal in fight with student

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 1:45 pm 02/07/2019 01:45pm
Share

SPRINGDALE, Md. (AP) — A video appearing to show a high school principal hitting a student during a fight has resulted in his suspension.

Prince George’s County schools spokeswoman Raven Hill tells news outlets that the alleged confrontation took place Wednesday and involved Gorman Brown, the principal of Charles Herbert Flowers High School. Associate Superintendent Carletta T. Marrow called the safety of students and staff “top priority.”

WJLA-TV obtained Snapchat video that shows the alleged incident. It’s unclear whether police are investigating.

Reports didn’t include comment from Brown.

Brown is also a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the school district over a hidden surveillance camera that was found in his office after almost two years. The district hasn’t commented on that lawsuit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

King the wire fox terrier takes Westminster’s best in show

A wire fox from Brazil became America's top dog Tuesday night. See photos of him and his competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500