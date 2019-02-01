202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Trans teacher sues Prince…

Trans teacher sues Prince George’s Co. schools, citing discrimination

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 9:54 am 02/01/2019 09:54am
4 Shares

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A transgender English teacher says she was repeatedly harassed by students, parents and colleagues at three different schools in a Maryland district. When she complained, she says Prince George’s County school officials retaliated.

Attorneys for Jennifer Eller tell The Washington Post the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission determined her claims had merit.

The 41-year-old’s complaint says she was called a pedophile, told to present as male, referred to by male pronouns and threatened with rape by a student, among other offenses. She says that after filing formal complaints, she lost her Advanced Placement classes and was brought to a disciplinary hearing. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

School officials wouldn’t comment on the specific case, but spokeswoman Raven Hill says they follow state guidance on youth gender identity nondiscrimination.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News Maryland News National News Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Washington's Top News gets a top-notch new home

It's the start of a new age for WTOP, which said goodbye to its old Idaho Avenue location. See photos and video of the Wisconsin Avenue newsroom.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500