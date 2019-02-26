202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Teen struck, critically injured…

Teen struck, critically injured by MARC train heading to DC

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 8:42 am 02/26/2019 08:42am
Share

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A teenager has been struck and injured by a MARC commuter train in Maryland, one day after another person was killed in the same county by another MARC train on a different route.

Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tells news outlets that the teenage male pedestrian was critically injured when he was struck Monday night. His name wasn’t immediately released.

MARC said the No. 859 train was operating on the Camden Line, and headed toward Washington when it struck the teen, who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

March Entertainment Guide 2019

A roundup of fun events around the D.C. area during the month of March.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!