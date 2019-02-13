202
Prince George’s pitches its HQ2 site to Amazon — again

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 13, 2019 2:21 pm 02/13/2019 02:21pm
Prince George’s County didn’t make the cut last year with its proposal to win Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters. But now that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be reconsidering its HQ2 plans in New York due to extensive opposition, the county has reached out to the online giant once again.

David Iannucci, president and CEO of the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corp., told me county officials reached out to Amazon, via email, on Friday to convey that the county “stands ready to reengage conversations should there be issues with either the Virginia or New York location.”

Amazon announced in November that the company planned to split its second headquarters between Arlington and Long Island City in Queens, each of which are expected to land 25,000 jobs with average salaries of $150,000. But the Seattle-based company has not yet leased office space in New York nor has it signed leases with JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) in Arlington — though Virginia has already approved…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
amazon business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Washington Business Journal
