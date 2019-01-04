202.5
Trial delayed for man accused of killing Maryland student

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 5:11 am 01/04/2019 05:11am
Richard Collins III was murdered in May 2017 at University of Maryland. Sean Urbanski is charged with first degree murder and a state hate crime in Collins' death. (U.S. Army, University of Maryland Police Department via AP)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A judge has delayed the trial of a white man charged with a hate crime in the fatal stabbing of a black student at the University of Maryland.

The Capital reported Thursday that Sean Christopher Urbanski’s Jan. 22 trial has been rescheduled for July 22. Prosecutors requested the delay after the case’s lead prosecutor resigned in November.

Urbanski is charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime resulting in death in the May 2017 slaying of Bowie State University student Richard Collins III. Police have said Collins was stabbed once in the chest while waiting for a ride-sharing service.

Authorities have said that Urbanski was a member of a racist Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation.” Urbanski’s attorneys have argued that information is confusing and not related to the crime.

Behind the tweet: Lt. Richard Collins III’s graduation gown

It’s the story of the striking image of the graduation gown of a murdered Bowie State University student, and how it’s affected those who have seen it. It’s one of the most enduring memories of a heartbreaking story imbued with commitment, excellence, violence and hate.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Education News Local News lt. richard collins iii Maryland News National News Prince George's County, MD News Sean Urbanski trial delay
