Scores of vultures gather near Maryland shopping center

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Scores of vultures perching near a Maryland shopping center are unnerving some customers of a grocery store and fast-food restaurant.

WRC-TV captured footage of dozens of birds in trees near the shopping center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Rodney Taylor is the chief of the Prince George’s County animal services division. He said the vultures appear to be drawn by food left in nearby woods for feral cats.

The station reports there are limited options to deal with the vultures unless they come inside buildings.

Marian Parker helps take care of the cats and tells the station that she notices vultures swooping in for cat food when she turns her back.

Cornelius Woodson works in the area. He said his co-workers have started avoiding the restaurant because of the birds.

