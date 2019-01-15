Lawsuit: Correctional officers restrained, punched detainee

A Maryland woman says she was restrained and attacked while spending a night in custody in a Prince George's County jail, suffering a miscarriage two weeks later.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman says she was restrained and attacked while spending a night in custody at a jail, suffering a miscarriage two weeks later.

The Daily Record reports that Sameirow Carter filed a federal lawsuit last week against Prince George’s County and a group of correctional officers.

The complaint says she was denied a phone call when she arrived at the detention center in August 2017 and was then placed in a holding cell for being aggressive. She was placed in four-point restraints and punched, she alleges, after asking to use a private restroom and later urinated on herself.

She sought medical attention after her release and attributes her miscarriage to related stress.

The complaint asserts correctional officers have an unconstitutional policy of using excessive force.

The county did not immediately comment.

___

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore

