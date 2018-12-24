202.5
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police chief 'disappointed' at…

Police chief ‘disappointed’ at off-duty party shooting

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 9:44 am 12/24/2018 09:44am
3 Shares

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — The police chief of a Maryland department where 11 officers were suspended after an accidental shooting at a holiday party says he’s disappointed in their behavior.

Related Stories

News outlets report that three officers remain suspended after Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski’s Saturday statement. Police say the officers were off-duty and at a private home Dec. 15 when a privately owned weapon fired, wounding two.

Four officers returned to duty Dec. 18, while another four returned Friday.

Two Emergency Services Team officers and one Bureau of Investigations officer remain suspended with pay as the investigation continues.

Stawinski says officials believe no ill intent was involved, but he expressed concern about the officers’ behavior.

It’s unclear whether civilians and alcohol were at the party.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
holiday party Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski shooting
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The partial government shutdown started Dec. 22, 2018 and is still going. See photos as the nation navigates the impacts.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500