202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Target to replace Kmart…

Target to replace Kmart in Oxon Hill

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 1, 2018 8:13 am 11/01/2018 08:13am
3 Shares

Two weeks after Sears Holdings Corp. announced it would shutter the Kmart in Oxon Hill, the 85,000-square-foot space already has a new tenant on the way: Target.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) announced Wednesday plans to open in Wharton Realty Group Inc.’s Rivertowne Commons Shopping Center, in what will soon be the former Kmart space, while the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based retail giant completes work on remodeling nine of its Greater Washington locations.

Rivertowne Commons is located less than two miles from both Tanger Outlets and MGM National Harbor. The Target there is expected to open in 2020 with up to 75 employees. It will join other anchors AMC Theatres, Ross Dress for Less, Staples and Safeway.

Target also announced it is finishing up the “full-store remodel” of outposts in Bowie, Fairfax, Forestville, Gainesville, Lanham, Leesburg, Potomac Mills and Sterling.

“The greater D.C. area is a priority for Target, and we look forward to providing D.C. area residents and visitors…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance kmart Local News Maryland News oxon hill Prince George's County, MD News sears target Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Roasting, braising baking: Fall recipes

Ready to get cozy and whip up some warm, comforting food? Here are 20 recipes to test in your kitchen this fall:

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500