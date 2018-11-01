Target to replace Kmart in Oxon Hill

Two weeks after Sears Holdings Corp. announced it would shutter the Kmart in Oxon Hill, the 85,000-square-foot space already has a new tenant on the way: Target.

Two weeks after Sears Holdings Corp. announced it would shutter the Kmart in Oxon Hill, the 85,000-square-foot space already has a new tenant on the way: Target.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) announced Wednesday plans to open in Wharton Realty Group Inc.’s Rivertowne Commons Shopping Center, in what will soon be the former Kmart space, while the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based retail giant completes work on remodeling nine of its Greater Washington locations.

Rivertowne Commons is located less than two miles from both Tanger Outlets and MGM National Harbor. The Target there is expected to open in 2020 with up to 75 employees. It will join other anchors AMC Theatres, Ross Dress for Less, Staples and Safeway.

Target also announced it is finishing up the “full-store remodel” of outposts in Bowie, Fairfax, Forestville, Gainesville, Lanham, Leesburg, Potomac Mills and Sterling.

“The greater D.C. area is a priority for Target, and we look forward to providing D.C. area residents and visitors…