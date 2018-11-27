202.5
Maryland player death fallout includes accreditation review

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 12:59 pm 11/27/2018 12:59pm
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Following a University of Maryland football player’s death, the commission responsible for accrediting the university is planning a visit and has asked for details of the university’s governance.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Middle States Commission on Higher Education confirmed earlier this month that it was reviewing the school’s accreditation, and on Nov. 15 requested additional information from the school.

The university has been criticized for its response to Jordan McNair’s death from heatstroke in June, with fallout including leadership upheaval.

University officials have until March 1 to submit the requested information, after which the commission will visit College Park. This is the third time this year the commission has requested information from the school.

Accreditation allows the school’s student to receive federal financial aid.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

