Md. officer who mistook detective for gunman testifies at trial

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 12:45 pm 10/30/2018 12:45pm
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A police officer who mistakenly shot an undercover detective says he thought he was firing at a gunman attacking a Maryland police station.

Officer Taylor Krauss testified Monday at a trial for Michael Ford, who is charged with murder in the March 2016 shooting death of Prince George’s County police detective Jacai Colson.

The Washington Post reports Krauss said he never saw Colson hold up a badge or heard him identify himself as a police officer before she shot him once in the chest.

Krauss’ testimony marked his first public account of the shooting.

Prosecutors argue Ford is legally responsible for Colson’s death even though he didn’t fire the fatal shot.

Ford fired up to 23 shots but didn’t hit anyone. His two brothers filmed the attack with their cellphones.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Local News Maryland News michael ford Prince George's County, MD News Taylor Krauss
