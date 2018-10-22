Lawsuit: School board candidate doesn’t live in district

Clinton-resident Rhonda Pugh sued Prince George's County school board candidate Arun Puracken Friday, saying he lied about living in a house she owns.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a school board candidate in Maryland doesn’t live in the district he’s running to represent.

The Washington Post reports Clinton-resident Rhonda Pugh sued Prince George’s County school board candidate Arun Puracken Friday, saying he lied about living in a house she owns. The lawsuit says Puracken listed Pugh’s property as his address when he filed for candidacy. But it says Pugh never received a payment from him and they have no “business or personal” relationship.

The lawsuit asks for Puracken to be removed from next month’s ballot. Puracken says he hasn’t met Pugh but pays her monthly for “a room at the home that I would use.” He says the lawsuit is a politically-motivated move to hurt his campaign against incumbent Sonya Williams in District 9.

