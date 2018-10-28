202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Journalist killed in newsroom…

Journalist killed in newsroom attack remembered at council

By The Associated Press October 28, 2018 3:45 pm 10/28/2018 03:45pm
Share

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — The location of a memorial for a journalist killed in the Maryland newsroom attack in June wasn’t lost on friends or those he covered.

The plaque remembering John McNamara and dedicated Saturday resides in the press area at the back of the Bowie City Council chambers. But many people at the dedication noted the veteran reporter was well-known for sitting in the front row.

McNamara and four other colleagues were killed when police said a gunman with a grudge against the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis blasted his way into the newsroom. McNamara had moved recently to a sister publication, the Bowie Blade-News.

Bowie Mayor G. Frederick Robinson said Saturday he and McNamara developed a friendship during his time covering the town. McNamara’s widow thanked Bowie for embracing her husband.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
John McNamara journalist Local News Maryland News memorial Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: Thousands of runners embark on Marine Corps Marathon

Thousands of runners, from active duty Marines and veterans to cancer survivors and amputees, set off on the 43rd annual Marine Corps Marathon this morning. See photos and videos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500