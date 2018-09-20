The Latest: Officers shot after entering wrong apartment

Authorities say two Maryland police officers who were shot late Wednesday had entered the wrong apartment on a drug-related search warrant.

Authorities say two Maryland police officers who were shot late Wednesday had entered the wrong apartment on a drug-related search warrant.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski told news outlets Thursday that the resident shot the officers as soon as they opened the door, thinking they were home invaders. He surrendered immediately after realizing they were law enforcement officers.

Stawinski says no criminal charges will be filed against the man.

Stawinski apologized for the error and said he has halted executing search warrants until the department reviews its procedures.

As of Thursday afternoon, one officer had been released from the hospital. The other remained hospitalized to undergo surgery on an arm.

Authorities say two Maryland police officers have been shot while serving a drug-related search warrant.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tells news outlets the officers were shot Wednesday night and flown to a trauma center. Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan says one officer is in serious condition.

Donelan says officers were executing the warrant at an apartment when a man inside the apartment fired a shotgun at officers. She says one officer was shot in the hand and the other in the shoulder. She says another officer shot at the suspect, but missed.

She says a medic was a part of the team serving the warrant and treated the wounded officers. She says the suspect then surrendered to authorities. Donelan says more information will be released Thursday.

