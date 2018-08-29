Republican exits county exec race, leaving 1 candidate

202
By The Associated Press August 29, 2018 8:11 am 08/29/2018 08:11am
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Republican has dropped out of a Maryland county executive race, leaving just one candidate in the field.

The Washington Post reports that Jerry Mathis has withdrawn from the Prince George’s County executive race. The public candidate list from the county’s Board of Elections lists Mathis’ status as “declined,” with a removal date of Aug. 24.

The withdrawal leaves Angela Alsobrooks as the only candidate. Alsobrooks has been the county’s top prosecutor since 2011, and was heavily favored to win the general election after defeating eight contenders for the Democratic nomination.

The Washington suburb last elected a Republican in 1978.

The Republican central committee for the county has until next Thursday to nominate a replacement. Neither Mathis nor the committee would respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
angela alsobrooks Jerry Mathis Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
