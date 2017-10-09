201.5
University of Maryland student attacked with baseball bat

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 12:32 pm 10/09/2017 12:32pm
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A University of Maryland student was attacked on campus by a man with a baseball bat.

University police say the attack occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday outside the Stamp Student Union. Police say two students got into a verbal altercation with a passing car.

At one point, a passenger in the car got out of the car and followed the students. Police say the passenger went back to the car and retrieved the bat, striking one of the two students.

The student was treated and released at a hospital.

Police say they identified the driver and passenger of the car who swung the bat, and they expect to file charges. Police say the suspects are not university students.

