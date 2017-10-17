201.5
Hate crime charge in death of Bowie State student

By Rick Massimo October 17, 2017 3:26 pm 10/17/2017 03:26pm
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Richard Collins III. Authorities appealed for patience Monday, May 22, 2017, from two college communities reacting in shock, fear and anger after Sean Urbanski, a white University of Maryland student, was arrested in what police called the unprovoked stabbing of a black Bowie State University student. Police and the FBI are investigating the killing of Collins as a possible hate crime, because the suspect, Urbanski, became a member of a racist Facebook group several months ago. (U.S. Army via AP)

WASHINGTON — The man accused of fatally stabbing a black Bowie State student at the University of Maryland earlier this year is being charged with a hate crime.

Sean Urbanski, 22, a white University of Maryland student, had been charged with murder in the death of Army Lt. Richard Collins III, who was stabbed to death in May at a bus stop on the campus in College Park.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced the additional state-level hate crime charge. She had said in July that there wasn’t yet enough evidence to bring hate crime charges, but that an investigation would continue.

Prosecutors said last month that they planned to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole if Urbanski were convicted of first-degree murder. His murder trial is scheduled to begin in January 2018.

Collins had been commissioned a second lieutenant just a few days before he was killed, and was scheduled to graduate from Bowie State just a few days later.

In charging documents, prosecutors say that Collins and his friends were waiting for an Uber ride at about 3 a.m. May 20 when they heard Urbanski screaming as he approached them.

Urbanski approached the group screaming “Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you.” When Collins said “no,” prosecutors said, Urbanski stabbed him.

