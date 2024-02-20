Virginia voter guide: What to know about the Presidential primary election on Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is fast-approaching and Virginians are among those voting in Democratic and Republican presidential primaries on March 5.

Virginians from both political parties are voting in the presidential primary on Super Tuesday as a likely rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump begins to take shape ahead of the 2024 election.

Democrats and Republicans have the opportunity to voice support for their party’s next potential presidential nominee — the leading candidates in the race are Biden and Trump.

Early voting is underway and on March 5, primary Election Day, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. — if you’re in line by then, you’ll be allowed to cast a ballot.

Here’s what you need to know.

When, where and how to vote

Dates at a glance

Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot: Feb. 23

Feb. 23 In-person early voting: Now — March 2

Now — March 2 Presidential Primary Election: March 5

Voting in-person

Early voting began on Jan. 19 and the last day to cast a ballot in person ahead of the election is Saturday, March 2. Polls close at 5 p.m.

You can look up the location for the nearest registrar’s office online. Some counties, including Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William, also offer other early voting sites at some community centers and libraries.

If you’re looking to vote on Election Day, look up your polling place online.

The deadline to register or to update existing registration online has already passed. But Virginians who missed the deadline can opt to register on Election Day and cast a provisional ballot — which will need approval by the local electoral board.

Remember to bring along a valid form of identification to vote. See a list of acceptable forms of ID.

Voters who are 64 and older, or who have a disability, can vote curbside on Election Day from their vehicle.

Voting absentee

Voters who want to cast an absentee ballot by mail have to apply by 5 p.m. on Feb. 23. You can apply for one on the department of election’s website or by filling out a form and giving it to the local registrar office by mail, fax or email.

Virginians who are overseas can vote absentee too.

Ballots can be dropped off at designated sites, your registrar’s office or, on Election Day, any polling place. They can also be mailed.

Dropped-off ballots have to be in the hands of your local registrar by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Friday, March 8. You also need the witness statement on the envelope to be signed.

Who’s on the ballot

On the Republican side, voters will see a swath of candidates alongside former President Donald Trump, though most of them have dropped out of the race for the nomination. Those on the ballot include:

Chris Christie — dropped out of race

Ryan L. Binkley

Vivek Ramaswamy — dropped out of race

Donald J. Trump

Ron D. DeSantis — dropped out of race

Nikki R. Haley

Democrats voting on March 5 will see Biden on the ballot alongside author Marianne Williamson and Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Benson Phillips. But Williamson recently suspended her presidential campaign after failing to gain much traction in earlier primaries — a problem Phillips has found as well.

