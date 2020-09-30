Trump rallies supporters in Minnesota

▶ Watch Video: President Trump holds rally in Minnesota after first presidential debate President Trump made a swing through Minnesota…

President Trump made a swing through Minnesota on Wednesday, after Tuesday night’s first debate match-up against Joe Biden, in which he incessantly interrupted the Democratic nominee.

Mr. Trump made two private stops to meet with supporters and raise money in the Greater Twin Cities area, before heading to Duluth for his rally. The president was expected to raise $7 million at a reception in Sherwood, Minnesota.

At least 1,000 Trump showed up in Duluth, CBS News estimates. The theme of the rally was “Make Logging Great Again,” as timber-bearing tractor trailers line the perimeter of the outdoor airport hangar. “FILL THAT SEAT” signs were in the audience seats.

“Thirty-four days from now we’re going to win Minnesota, we’re going to go and win four more beautiful years in the White House and do more than anybody’s ever done before from the White House,” the president told his eager supporters. “We’re looking to set records. I really enjoyed last night’s debate with Sleepy Joe.”

“The verdict is in and they say that we, we, all of us, won big last night. And I don’t know, did you hear about this? In the history of cable television had the highest ratings of any show in the history of cable television,” he added.

Supporters arrive at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the Duluth International Airport on September 30, 2020 in Duluth, Minnesota.

Supporters lined up to see the president were transported from nearly Amsoil Arena on school buses by the dozens.

The Trump campaign is hoping to turn Minnesota Republican after losing the state by just under 45,000 votes in 2016. Just outside of Duluth is the Iron Range, historically a Democratic stronghold, but an area where the president performed fairly well in 2016.

The president has visited Minnesota three times in the past seven weeks.

CBS News Battleground Tracker polling currently shows Biden leading in the Land of Great Lakes, 53% to 45%.

Mr. Trump has been cleaning up his comments about the far-right Proud Boys on Wednesday. After being urged to disavow white supremacists during the debate, Mr. Trump told the group to “stand back and stand by,” which delighted members of the group and drew criticism from several Republicans. On Wednesday, Mr. Trump claimed ignorance of the Proud Boys.

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you’ll have to give me a definition. ‘Cause I really don’t know who they are,” Mr. Trump told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work. Law enforcement will do the work,” the president said.

Nicole Sganga and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.