Biden eyes presidential primary win in home state

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden has already clinched the Democratic presidential nomination but is looking for icing on the cake with a primary win in his home state.

The longtime Delaware senator and former vice president faces only token opposition in Tuesday’s primary.

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race months ago but their names remain on Delaware’s primary ballot.

Tuesday’s election is the first in Delaware to feature universal absentee voting.

Democratic Gov. John Carney’s coronavirus emergency declaration allows voters to choose “sick or temporarily or permanently physically disabled” as a reason for voting absentee.

A limited number of in-person voting sites will be open.

