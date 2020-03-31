Top Maryland lawmakers call for option to vote in person

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s top legislative leaders say they don’t agree at this time that the state’s June primary…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s top legislative leaders say they don’t agree at this time that the state’s June primary should be conducted entirely by mail because of the coronavirus.

Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones sent a letter Tuesday to Gov. Larry Hogan, who has the final say.

Ferguson and Jones are responding to a recommendation last week made by the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Ferguson and Jones say while they share the board’s concern for poll workers, they do not agree at this point at closing off the opportunity to allow for some kind of limited in-person voting.

